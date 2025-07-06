Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Breaks Down Summer League Mindset
The Utah Jazz finally got back on the floor on Saturday night in what was their first of many summer league showings, taking home a win, 94-89, against the Philadelphia 76ers as a part of the Salt Lake City Summer League.
Overall, a strong outcome for many names on the roster and a nice way to start the action with a win, but among those on the roster to have one of the best nights in the box score was Kyle Filipowski, Utah's second-round pick from 2024.
In his 25 minutes on the floor, Filipowski had 22 points, six rebounds, and two assists, leading the Jazz in scoring on 8/11 shooting from the field; a big statement performance from Filipowski in his first time out since the Jazz's season concluded back in April, and one that for him, was simply a product of a lot of hours in the gym and weight room since.
"Yeah, the last couple of months, just been in the gym a lot," Filipowksi said after the Jazz's win. "Been in the weight room a lot. Been working on defense a lot– kind of everything. I feel like I've been very disciplined with the work I've put in the last few months, and tonight kind of shows that. But, I was kind of just staying consistent, keep building off of what I've been working on, and how I finished last season, and the work I put in this summer."
Filipowski has remained a noticeable part of the Jazz's young core since emerging in his rookie year last season, and with games like these presenting what he can be capable of as an offensive force after months of development, it gives a bit more added confidence as to what he could have in store moving forward.
"In terms of tonight, it wasn't really going out there and showing all the skills I had," Filipowski said. "It was more just going out there, playing hard, and trying to be dominant, and however I was going to do that, that's how it was going to go. No matter how the game went for me tonight, that was just what I had in the back of my mind to progress."
Clearly, Filipowski was motivated to get back on the court and show just exactly the type of strides he's made since keeping his head down in the Jazz's facility, and while it may just be a summer league exhibition, it's a great sign for what's to come moving forward.
Filipowski will have a couple more contests on the horizon with Utah during their Salt Lake City Summer League before heading to Las Vegas to keep building off of what he put together on Saturday. If he manages to put more of these nights together, though, don't be shocked if the Jazz brass opts to pull him from the mix if they see enough out of their budding big man.