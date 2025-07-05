Utah Jazz Top 10 Pick Shares Biggest Goal for Summer League
The Utah Jazz will officially get the ball rolling on their summer league action on Saturday night as the first of their three showings during the Salt Lake City Summer League will start up against the Philadelphia 76ers.
For a Jazz roster that hasn't suited up in close to three months, it'll be the first opportunity for this young group to take the floor and showcase some development and progression from the time off from last season.
And for Utah's 10th-overall pick from last offseason in Cody Williams, the Jazz's summer league contests will help hone one major area of his game he's been working to improve: his aggressiveness.
"I think for me, it's just being aggressive," Williams said of his main focus in summer league. "That's kind of the mentality, is go out there, be aggressive, and live with the results. When you know you've prepared, and you put in the work, everything else will fall into place. So, for me, I just know if I'm aggressive, and attacking it with the right mindset, I'll show everything I want to show."
Summer league never quite paints the full picture of what a team has in their young players and prospects in terms of how good they really might be, but for those involved in the action, it presents a perfect opportunity and environment where development takes center-stage, and allows these first, second, and third-year guys to give a sneak peak of what they're capable of before October's regular season begins.
Whether that be for Williams, or any of the Jazz's other young pieces joining into the fold for July, its an extremely valuable few weeks to get underway. But for the Colorado product from last summer, he seems motivated to take on another layer of aggression during his short time on the floor.
Williams comes off an up-and-down season for his first in a Jazz uniform, being between Utah's main roster throughout the year to average 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 32.3% from the field. Obviously, there's room for improvement from year one, but when asking the man himself, he already feels himself taking those jumps in his offseason work so far.
"My aggressiveness and consistency with my shot, it just feels way better. So, just playing with more confidence and being assertive out there. On the defensive end, being stronger allows me to impact the ball more and be disruptive. For me, I just feel like I can be more active and involved out there on the court, because I can do a lot more things."
Now stepping foot into year two, a fresh start in summer league with a few months of work under his belt, it could be exactly what Williams needs to begin his sophomore campaign on a much better track than his previous one.
Williams will have his first opportunity to show out for the Jazz when they take on third-overall pick VJ Edgecome and the 76ers on Saturday, tipping of at 7:30 PM MT.