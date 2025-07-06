Ace Bailey Shares Best Part of Utah Jazz Debut vs. 76ers
The Utah Jazz had the first of many summer league showings to get rolling on Saturday night during their first of three Salt Lake City Summer League contests, taking home a narrow victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, 89-93.
And amid all of the action from Utah in their victory, it was the first time we've gotten a look at Utah's fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, along with 18th-overall pick Walt Clayton Jr., who had their debut on an NBA floor, albeit in summer league fashion.
For the Jazz's top-five selection particularly, it was a night where Bailey ultimately finished with eight points and seven rebounds, along with a steal and a block while shooting 3/13 from the field.
Far from the worst outing, but also leaves room for growth moving forward. And for Bailey, it was nothing short of a fun experience to be out there.
"It was great, and we won, too, so that made it a plus too," Bailey said after the game.
In terms of the most surprising factors that arose for Bailey, that came down to one aspect that many young players tend to take notice of during their first few reps at the next level: the pace of the game.
"Speed for sure. But, in practice, we scrimmaged a lot. Just, got to get in better shape, because it's a fast-paced game."
Amid the Jazz's win, it was a big night that came about from Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski, who led the team in scoring with 22 points, tacking on six rebounds and two assists on 8/11 shooting from the field in 25 minutes.
And for the 76ers' side of the coin, third-overall pick Ace Bailey bursted onto the scene with an impressive 28-point summer league debut, making it a double-double with ten rebounds next to four assists and two blocks.
There was even a bit of a scuffle to unravel in the midst of the Jazz's summer league bout, one between Isaiah Collier and Philadelphia's Keve Aluma, resulting in double technical fouls going each eay.
For Bailey, that, along with the win, were some of his biggest highlights of the night.
"The win. Also, the altercation we got into," Bailey said of his favorite part. "It's basketball, so that's going to happen. It just means we're more energetic."
Bailey and the Jazz will have two more showings left for their time in Salt Lake City, their next one coming right off the heels of their Philadelphia win on Monday to face the Memphis Grizzlies before heading to Las Vegas later next week.