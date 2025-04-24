Lakers Notes: Rui Hachimura Injury News, JJ Redick and LeBron Address NSFW Rant, More
After an embarassing 117-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers came back in Game 2 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs to win 94-85. Now, the series is ties 1-1.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers:
Lakers' JJ Redick Offers Latest Comments on Rui Hachimura Injury
One of the biggest stories of Game 2 came when Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was forced to leave the game early and return with a facemask after suffering a face injury.
Despite this, Hachimura finished the game, recording 11 points, five total rebounds, two steals, and one block.
Lakers' JJ Redick, LeBron James Address NSFW Sideline Rant During Game 2
The other major moment came when Los Angeles head coach. JJ Redick called a time out and proceeded to cuss out his team, which was caught on video. Naturally, this prompted a concerned response from fans and the media.
Fortunately, Redick clarified that this was a technique he was utilizing to pump up his team in a tense moment. He was further backed up by Lakers star LeBron James, who said it's important to pay attention to what he's saying, not how he's saying it,
Former Lakers Guard D'Angelo Russell Raises Eyebrows With Comments on Nikola Jokic
Finally, former Laker D'Angelo Russell recently made headlines when he commented on the MVP race and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's place in the conversation. Namely, Russell doesn't think there hould be a conversation and that Joker deserves the award.
Right now, Jokic's biggest competiton and the favorite for the award is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points (the best in the league), 6.4 assists, five total rebounds, 1.7 steals, and one block per game.
Meanwhile, Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 total rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.
