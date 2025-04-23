Former Lakers Guard D'Angelo Russell Raises Eyebrows With Comments on Nikola Jokic
The Los Angeles Lakers have developed a rivalry with the Denver Nuggets following two straight years facing off in the NBA playoffs. Denver has gotten the best of the Lakers in both series, with former Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell struggling in both matchups.
Many fans point to Russell as a big reason why the team lost both series, as he just couldn't match the level of play from Denver. Los Angeles traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets during the regular season this year, but he has still weighed in on Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Jokic is one of three finalists for the NBA MVP award this season, and Russell offered his thoughts. According to the former Lakers guard, Jokic should once again win the MVP award this season.
“Jokic is going to win MVP. He should be going on, like, his fifth MVP right now. And it is what it is. That’s where I’m standing,”
This isn't the boldest take of all-time, but many don't see Jokic as the frontrunner to win the award this season. That title would go to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder after his spectacular season.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been incredible this season, helping to lead the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this year. Many see him as the favorite to win the award, even with Jokic being as dominant as ever this season.
It's clear that NBA players have a respect for Jokic, even Russell, who would have every reason to be petty with the Nuggets star. But it just goes to show how accomplished Jokic is, and if he were to win the MVP award, nobody would be angry.
We should find out who will win the NBA MVP award this season very soon, and the the discourse of who was robbed will start. The league is full of incredible talent, but only one player can win the honor each season.
