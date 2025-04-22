Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Said Luka Doncic Trade Brought Family to Tears
When the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was shocking for everyone. It was a trade that no one in the league saw coming.
Trading a franchise player who is a top-five player in the league before he has even hit his prime is crazy enough, but the return that Dallas got in the trade is what makes it worse.
Los Angeles has certainly benefited from this trade. With Doncic on the roster, they think that they can win the title this year. Meanwhile, the Mavericks missed the playoffs.
Read more: Lakers' LeBron James Gives Honest Assessment About Postseason
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a big Mavericks fan himself. He and his family will attend games, especially during the playoffs.
Jones was as shocked as everyone else was when the trade was announced. He revealed that his wife cried once he let her know what had happened.
The fact that the wife of perhaps the most powerful owner in the NFL was so distraught about this trade should tell you everything you need to know about how Dallas fans feel about what happened.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are trying to beat the Timberwolves with Doncic on the roster. Doncic was able to take down Minnesota last year in the playoffs while playing for the Mavericks.
Doncic has moved on from Dallas and will now try to do the best that he can to deliver a title to Los Angeles. He needs to help the rest of the team beat the Timberwolves, first.
More Lakers news: Lakers to Be Without One Player For Game 2 vs Timberwolves
With the Mavericks not in the playoffs, there are certainly Dallas fans who are rooting for the Lakers to win it all because Doncic is on the roster. They will always love him there.
Only time will tell who gets the better side of this trade, but the early returns are in favor of the Lakers. If the Lakers lose in the first round of the playoffs this year, that might change some opinions.
After he was traded to the Lakers, he averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Could Be Helpless in Avoiding Unfortunate Destiny After Game 1 Loss
Mavs GM Nico Harrison Continues to Display Ignorance With Latest Take on Lakers' Luka Doncic
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.