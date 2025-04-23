Lakers' JJ Redick, LeBron James Address NSFW Sideline Rant During Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers earned a massive win in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, tying the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Los Angeles jumped out to a big lead early on and never looked back, even as Minnesota tried to make a comeback at the end.
For the most part, it was a fairly dominant win for Los Angeles, but there was a moment in the third quarter that caught many fans' attention. Lakers head coach JJ Redick went on an NSFW rant on the sideline, calling out his team.
After the game, both Redick and star LeBron James addressed the situation. Redick started out by explaining he was just coaching his team.
“(That’s) not frustration, but just coaching,” he said. “As a coach, you can see it coming, and the other side of that is on the horizon and is building, and (he) just wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page.
“I’ve done that in a game a handful of times (this season), in six preseason games, 82 regular-season (games)… (Out of) 90 games, I’ve done it a handful of times. It’s not something that I’d want to do. It’s something I’m more than comfortable doing. But I think tonight it was just more about getting that urgency button switched back on.”
Redick is a fiery coach, and players tend to respond well to his antics, even when he gets like this. James weighed in on the situation, agreeing with his head coach on his outburst.
“I thought we responded well from the timeout,” James said. “We know J.J. is going to spaz out from time to time. That’s J.J. At this point for us, obviously we need to listen to the message and not how he’s delivering it. For me, my high school coach my freshman year (at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio) was kinda the same way. He would spaz out on us. You have to be able to understand it’s not about how he’s saying it, (but) it’s about what he’s saying. I thought we responded after that.”
All in all, it was a good game for the Lakers, but they aren't out of the woods just yet. The scene shifts now shifts over to Minnesota, and Los Angeles will need to put another strong effort together if they want to get another victory.
