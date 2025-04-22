Anthony Edwards Hit With 50K Fine for Provocative Comment Towards Lakers Fans
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 for inappropriate comments toward Lakers fans during Game 1 on Saturday.
More Lakers: Lakers vs Timberwolves Series Creating Chaos in Weekend Sports Lineup
ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news via X.
The NBA released a statement on the fine.
"Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate league and making an obscene gesture towards a fan, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
The incident occurred at 4:33, in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 117-95 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round series on April 19 at Crypto.com Arena."
More Lakers: Lakers to Be Without One Player For Game 2 vs Timberwolves
This isn’t the first time Edwards has been hit with a significant fine this season. Excluding this latest one, the NBA has docked him a total of $320,000 over the course of the year.
Among the previous incidents, he was fined $35,000 for not leaving the court promptly following an ejection and tossing the ball into the stands. Another $50,000 came from making obscene gestures, and he was hit with a $100,000 penalty for using profanity during a live broadcast. Additional fines have been handed down for other violations throughout the season.
Edwards and the Timberwolves took Game 1 against L.A., and they'll look to do the same on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
The Lakers were outplayed and outclassed on Saturday, which was one of their more embarrassing performances of the season, especially considering the magnitude of the game.
Edwards was a huge factor in the Lakers' blowout loss. Although he didn't have the best scoring outings, Edwards did the other things to lead this team to a 1-0 series lead.
In the contest, he recorded 22 points on a poor shooting romance, but he tallied nine assists, eight rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes of action. Edwards started the game with one turnover in the first quarter, but after that, he took plenty of care of the ball and found his wide-open teammates in the process.
The Lakers will look for revenge in Game 2 and tie this series before they travel to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.
More Lakers: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Said Luka Doncic Trade Brought Family to Tears
Lakers' JJ Redick Spurned by NBA in Coach of the Year Voting
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.