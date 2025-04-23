Anthony Edwards Calls for Lakers' LeBron James Tech After NSFW Altercation
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to stave off a Timberwolves comeback to get a win in Game 2 of the first round. It was a game that the Lakers had to win, and LeBron James had to play great.
James almost had a triple-double in this game, pouring in 21 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out seven assists. He was a key force in that game, helping the Lakers stay out of a 0-2 hole.
During the game, Anthony Edwards tried to get James called for a technical foul for something that he said to the ref.
Read more: Anthony Edwards Hit With 50K Fine for Provocative Comment Towards Lakers Fans
James wasn't having it. In an NSFW altercation, James essentially told Edwards to back off, and the refs weren't going to call anything soft.
James has been in the league for over 20 seasons. At this point, he understands how to talk to officials without getting hit with a technical.
Edwards still has some things to learn on that front. He can get very heated during certain points of the game, and that results on him getting a technical foul at the wrong time.
Edwards was trying to get any advantage for the Timberwolves at that point in the game. They trailed for essentially the entire game, so they were trying everything they could to come back and win the game.
Los Angeles did not let Minnesota do that. Instead, the Lakers were able to win Game 2 to prevent falling into a 0-2 deficit as the series shifts to Minnesota.
More Lakers news: Timberwolves Exposed Serious Lakers Problem
The Lakers still haven't found a great way to score against the Timberwolves' length. They scored just 95 points in this game, which is the second straight game that they have reached that point total.
Adjustments will need to be made to make sure that they can score with a little more ease. Their defense was much better in Game 2, which was the reason why they were able to win this game.
Edwards and James are two competitors trying to do whatever it takes to get a win for their teams. That's what they are looking for at this stage of the season.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Said Luka Doncic Trade Brought Family to Tears
Lakers' LeBron James Gives Honest Assessment About Postseason
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.