Lakers Comments on Rudy Gobert Are Already Coming Back to Haunt Them
After getting destroyed 117-95 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers fired back, winning the second game 94-85.
This was largely because of excellent play from Los Angeles' two stars, point guard Luka Doncic and forward LeBron James. Doncic recorded 31 points, 12 total rebounds, and nine assists while James had 21 points, 11 total rebounds, and seven assists.
Additionally, guard Austin Reaves continued to prove why he is one of the best third options in the league, recording 16 points, five total rebounds, and five assists.
While the Lakers stepped up in a big and essential way, there is one player on the Timberwolves who still proves to be a challenge despite Los Angeles seemingly dismissing him previously.
Minnesota center and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert remains a thorn in the side of the Lakers, having more than successfully contained all three of Los Angeles' main scoring options.
According to Jack Borman of Locked On Sports Minnesota, Doncic, James, and Reaves were contained to only six total points when Gobert was guarding them. Specifically, Reaves went two-for-four, Doncic went one-for-four, and James missed all four of his shots when they were guarded by the talented center.
This is despite previous comments made by Los Angeles center Jaxson Hayes, who said that Gobert "wasn't his main focus."
"Box him out, force overs, get him switched on to guys, set good screens. He's not my main focus," Hayes said. "Obviously, he is my main matchup, but my main focus is getting guys like Luka and them open. Rebounding, crashing hard, out-competing them, that's my goal."
While it looks like all three players were able to get open, the individual stats on Gobert show that he is definitely a problem. If he is not kept in check, fans could see the Lakers' championship hopes die much earlier than expected.
