Magic-Cavs Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds
ORLANDO — The NBA is back, sort of. The Orlando Magic play their first summer league game Friday in Las Vegas.
The 4 p.m. ET opener matches the Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, though the stakes won't be as high as a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The Magic's summer league roster will be led by 2023 first-round picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard.
As a rookie in 2023-24, Black played in 69 games for Orlando, including 33 starts. The 6-foot-7 point guard will run the offense.
"He's making 3s now consistently," Howard said of Black on Thursday. "He's grown as a leader. We're following his lead this summer league and I think he's doing a good job so far."
2024 first-round pick Tristan da Silva will make his NBA debut.
The 6-foot-8 Brazilian-German forward has impressed Magic summer league Lionel Chalmers with his IQ and ability to communicate.
"We got a good group of guys that all know how to play and I'm trying to fit into that," da Silva said. "Buy into this culture of the Orlando Magic and just play my solid basketball."
Cleveland will be led by 6-foot-9 forward Emoni Bates, an All-Summer League second-team selection last year. Bates will be joined by Cavs first-round pick Jaylon Tyson.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Arena: The Pavilion, University of Nevada
Live Stream: NBA TV
Betting odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Magic -2.5
Over/under: 183.5, -110 over and -118 under
Moneyline: Magic -152, Cavs +120
