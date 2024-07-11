NBA Summer School Begins for Magic's Black, Howard, da Silva
ORLANDO — The NBA 2K25 Summer League, which begins Friday in Las Vegas for the Orlando Magic, is a proving ground for Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva — the Magic's first-round picks from the past two drafts.
In 2023-24:
- Black appeared in 69 games, 33 of which he started as a rookie.
- Howard spent most of his first season with Orlando's G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic.
- da Silva was finishing an excellent collegiate career at the University of Colorado.
Summer league begins with a 4 p.m. ET game Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are questions facing each player.
Can Anthony Black set the table?
There's no disputing Black's defensive prowess — one of the reasons why Orlando took him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2023.
He has the most room for growth on offense. Black averaged just 4.6 points and 1.3 assists per game. The 6-foot-7 guard showed promise as a facilitator. He had 22 games with multiple assists, including a career-high of five in a win over the New York Knicks.
Black expects to play point and direct the offense in summer league.
"You have the ball in your hand. It's your job to command the floor and get everybody in the right position," Black said Monday. "[I'm] definitely taking this time to work on that and keep sharpening that, too."
The Magic lack depth at the point guard position. Last season, they often leaned on forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as the primary ball-handlers. Black's progress this summer could mean more playing time and responsibility.
Can Jett Howard take strides on defense?
In his second season, Howard is hellbent on improving his defense.
Howard checks two important boxes for Orlando. He has position size as a 6-foot-8 shooting guard. And he can shoot. His defense is a work in progress.
"Learning that and getting better at that," Howard said. "I feel like I'm pretty good at that now. Getting all the concepts down and learning how the NBA game is played jumping from college."
The Magic ranked second in defensive rating and fourth in points allowed per game in 2023-24. If Howard is going to earn meaningful playing time in his second season, being a better defender is mandatory.
Will Tristan da Silva fit right in?
The Magic appreciate da Silva, the 23-year-old rookie, for his experience and how his skill set can fit into any system.
"Playing the right way, being a good teammate, [and] fitting within the system," da Silva said. "I feel like that's my strength and helping other people out [and] making their lives easier."
In his final two years at Colorado, he averaged 16 points on 12 shots per game, made nearly 40 percent of his 3-point attempts, and was a decent rebounder. In his first professional experience, it will be interesting to see if that efficiency shows up in the scoresheet.
