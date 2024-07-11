Magic Hand Anthony Black a Leadership Role in NBA Summer League
ORLANDO — Anthony Black's ability to grow from his rookie season will be the deciding factor in how big of a role he plays for the Orlando Magic next season.
Thus far, the 6-foot-7 guard has made strides in multiple categories that could position him to become a key figure for the Magic as they look to build on their first playoff appearance since 2020. Fellow 2023 first-round pick Jett Howard has noticed.
"He's making 3s now consistently," Howard said of Black on Thursday. "He's grown as a leader. We're following his lead this summer league and I think he's doing a good job so far."
Black played in 69 games last season, including 33 starts. He averaged just 4.6 points per game but shot 39.4 percent on his 3-point attempts. Magic summer league coach Lionel Chalmers echoed Howard's comments about the second-year guard's ability to lead his teammates and the growth he has shown in that department.
"He's doing a great job of communicating," Chalmers said. "We're having him use his voice more and he does it. He's starting to recognize when he's not doing it and he's aware of it, which is growth. I think he's doing a good job right now and he'll continue to get better."
Black will have a chance to showcase his improved leadership and 3-point shooting on Friday at 4 p.m. ET when Orlando faces the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening game of the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas at the Pavilion.
