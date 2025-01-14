Kyrie Irving's Updated Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Dallas Mavericks tonight in a matchup that has the potential to be a serious playoff matchup this season. Unfortunately, tonight's game has some serious names listed on the injury report that could prevent it from mattering in the grand scheme of the matchup.
Throughout this season, the Nuggets currently have a 2-1 regular season series lead over the Mavericks. Tonight's matchup could likely have serious implications for both standings and tiebreaker purposes. However, the Nuggets should have a huge advantage tonight.
The Dallas Mavericks have officially listed Kyrie Irving as questionable against the Denver Nuggets due to a lumbar back sprain.
Irving has missed the last five games straight with the injury, and his getting upgraded to questionable is a great sign for the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to this recent lumbar injury, Irving had a solid availability for the Mavericks this season, playing in 30 out of 34 games.
Through 30 games this season, Irving is averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on 49/44/90 shooting from the field. His efficiency this season has been fantastic for the Mavericks, and that's why having him be out was such a huge blow for the team. If Irving ends up returning, tonight's matchup could be far more interesting.
The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks face off at 9:30 EST tonight.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player