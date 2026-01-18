Nuggets Avoid Upset to Wizards Behind Jamal Murray's 42 Points

While many fans in Denver were cheering over the Broncos punching their ticket to the AFC Championship and simultaneously breaking down because of Bo Nix's season-ending ankle injury, the Nuggets were in a nail-biter with the Washington Wizards.

Despite the Wizards being one of the NBA's worst teams this season, they gave the Nuggets all they could handle in front of the Denver crowd on Saturday night. Luckily, the Nuggets ultimately pulled out a 121-115 win to avoid the upset, as Jamal Murray bolstered his All-Star case just a few days after fan voting ended.

Murray was incredible in Denver's win, leading the team with 42 points and six assists on 15-24 shooting from the field and 5-8 from three-point range. 16 of Murray's points came in the fourth quarter, as he carried the Nuggets past Washington.

JAMAL MURRAY FOR 42 POINTS!



DENVER UP 5 WITH 1:22 LEFT. pic.twitter.com/EluyWZbU6k — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2026

Jamal Murray's incredible performance

Murray's impressive play is certainly nothing new, but this 42-point outing is his third-highest scoring game of the season and highest since he dropped 52 in early December. So far this month, Murray is second in the NBA in points per game with 32.2, while also averaging 10.0 assists per game. Murray is not only cementing his spot in the All-Star Game this year, but he is proving that he is one of the league's top players.

Murray is commonly overshadowed by Nikola Jokic's greatness, but with the three-time MVP sidelined, Murray has taken his game to the next level.

Sure, Murray will still have nights like this while sharing the floor with Jokic, but this is the new norm for the star point guard. Murray is averaging 36.7 points in his last three games, truly taking over the game as one of the most talented scorers in the NBA.

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tim Hardaway Jr., Peyton Watson, and Aaron Gordon shine

Of course, Murray was incredible in Saturday's win, but he did have some help. Standout sixth man Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 30 points off the bench on 10-18 shooting from the field and 5-11 from beyond the arc, showcasing a new season-high while giving Murray some much-needed offensive help.

Peyton Watson has been the NBA's biggest breakout star this month, and the 23-year-old wing had another strong performance against the Wizards. Watson finished with 21 points on 8-14 shooting, marking the eighth time in his last ten games scoring 20 or more points.

Despite dealing with a plethora of injuries, still playing without Jokic, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas, the Nuggets keep finding ways to win, and these three studs are huge reasons why their offense has stayed afloat. Nobody else on the Nuggets scored in double digits, but Aaron Gordon's performance is still noteworthy.

Gordon finished with a near triple-double, dropping eight points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists to help out all-around for the Nuggets. With Jokic and Valanciunas sidelined, the Nuggets are leaning on Gordon as their new starting center, but he is answering the call.

The Nuggets still have a grueling road ahead of them as their key players recover from injuries, but avoiding an upset to the Wizards was certainly necessary for keeping their spirits alive.

