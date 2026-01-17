Nuggets' Jamal Murray Joins Nikola Jokic on NBA MVP Ladder

The Denver Nuggets now have not one, but two of their own players on the latest Kia NBA MVP ladder, thanks to the latest breakout performances from Jamal Murray.

With just over half of the regular season in the books, Murray has surged into 10th place within the latest Kia NBA MVP ladder, while Jokic, who still remains out with a lingering knee injury, drops to second place after missing some extended time.

Jokic, who would certainly have a strong case to claim the number one spot had he not gone down with a hyperextended left knee at the end of December, but as NBA.com's Shaun Powell writes, he still has a solid chance to win the award so long as he's mathematically eligible to do so.

"If the season ended today, how many voters would punish Jokić for getting hurt? That’s an interesting question. Before his knee injury, Jokić was the assumed MVP favorite, given his dominant run over the season’s first few months when he averaged a triple-double and had the Nuggets in a favorable spot in the West," Powell said.

"Regardless, he remains in the mix and is still mathematically eligible for the award. When he returns, which could be in a few weeks, Jokić could vault himself back in the top spot in a matter of games. His comeback will be among the most-watched events of the season."

As for the top of the MVP ladder, that number one title went to OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's putting up elite numbers in his own right: 31.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. Jokic, though, lingers not too far behind, averaging a stellar 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists a night.

Nuggets Have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray in MVP Picture

Jokic has missed the past nine games of the Nuggets' season. Until he misses more than 17 games on the year, playing in at least 65 contests, he'll still be eligible to win end-of-season awards per NBA rules. And now Murray, who's been on a career-best stretch throughout the first half of the year.

In Murray's 37 games played, he's averaged 25.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists a night, helping the Nuggets power through their injury troubles throughout the roster to still sit atop the Western Conference. That might not be the numbers of an MVP favorite, but if he keeps up similar averages while Jokic is out, or even while he returns, keeping him in the mix of those honors certainly isn't outlandish.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But of course, of the Nuggets' pair of names in that pool of MVP contenders, Jokic would be the most probable of the two to actually come away with it. It just depends on when exactly he'll be back in the lineup, and when he does, if he'll be back up to speed as the best player in the world right off the bat.

Jokic will have until the end of January to return in order to remain eligible. Reports have hinted that the Nuggets' big man has been on track for a recovery ahead of schedule, but it remains to be seen if that comes to fruition.

Regardless, being the only team with a pair of guys in the MVP mix is a testament to the talent the Nuggets have on this roster. When healthy, it's a duo that can lead a team to a championship, and at this point, might just be one of the best one-two punches in the league today.

