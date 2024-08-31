Warriors F Draymond Green picks Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese for WNBA Rookie Of The Year, Indiana Fever beat Sky
On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green sat down with former NBA guard Baron Davis and discussed the WNBA.
They talked about the best teams in the league and broke down the favorites for various individual awards. That led them to the Rookie of the Year discussion, which appears to be coming down to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark or Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Green believes that both players should have been on Team USA for the Olympics. "What they've shown you in this half a season is that I'm going to be one of them ones," he said of both Reese and Clark. They are both terrific talents.
When they reached the Rookie of the Year discussion, though, both players made the same pick. "I like watching Caitlin Clark play because I like seeing great passes," Davis said after picking the Fever star as his Rookie of the Year. He likes her artistry and wizardry.
Green agreed. "I'm going to go with Caitlin Clark because I think whichever team gets into the playoffs is the player that's going to win it, and I think her team is better," he said. The Fever are currently 16-16 while the Sky are 11-20.
Clark and Indiana went into Chicago on Friday night and took down Reese and company. Clark was remarkable and finished with 31 points and 12 assists while Reese had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Fever won 100-81 — and Clark shut down any Rookie of the Year talk before the game.
Green has talked about the Indiana Pacers multiple times this offseason, including praise for guard Andrew Nembhard and adoration for James Johnson. Clark's Fever and the Pacers share an arena, and both have high-powered offenses.
