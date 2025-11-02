Pacers' First Win in 1-5 Season Start Forces Steph Curry to 'Look in the Mirror'
In an absolute shocker of a result, an Indiana Pacers squad missing six players took down the mighty, mostly-healthy Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Golden State had been up by 11 points, but somehow collapsed in the game's final six minutes to ultimate fall. Indiana ended the game on a 20-5 rally to win its first game of the year, and improved its injury-plagued record to 1-5.
The more talented Warriors, meanwhile, dropped their second consecutive contest and fell to a pedestrian-in-the-West 4-3 season start.
Guard Quenton Jackson's career-high 25-point night (on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line) helped spark the Pacers, so it was fitting that he iced the final margin of victory, 114-109, with banked jumper against Draymond Green at the 4.8-second mark. Jackson also chipped in 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals.
After the clash, a befuddled Stephen Curry reflected on the surprising result in his postgame presser, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.
“This is one of those look in the mirror [type games]," Curry said. "There are parts of the game I made it too hard on all of us.”
Curry had struggled with his shooting stroke during the game, ultimately scoring a team-high 24 points but going just 8-of-23 from the floor (34.8 percent) and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe to do it. He also dished out two assists against five turnovers.
