Pacers Making Wrong Kind of NBA History After Brutal 0-5 Start
The Indiana Pacers' 2025-26 season has been going about as badly as it possibly could.
Indiana's best player, two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, has already been ruled out for the entire year. The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product is recovering from surgery to repair an Achilles tendon tear, incurred early on in Game 7 of the Pacers' NBA Finals clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
But that, as it turned out, was merely the start of the team's troubles.
Indiana also will now be without reserve power forward Obi Toppin for much of the year. The 6-foot-9 big man recently suffered a right foot stress fracture and will be on the shelf until at least February recovering.
For Saturday evening's tilt against the 4-2 Golden State Warriors, the Pacers will be without a whopping six players, per the league's latest injury report. Beyond Haliburton and Toppin, Indiana is also missing starting guards Andrew Nembhard (left shoulder strain) and Bennedict Mathurin (right great toe sprain), rookie guard Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction), and reserve point guard T.J. McConnell (left hamstring strain).
Former starting center Myles Turner also left in free agency, and was not replaced with a starting-caliber big.
Already Ravaged by Injuries
The Pacers' injury issues have proven so severe that the team has already been compelled to use a 10-day hardship exception contract on free agent power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
It's perhaps no surprise that the Pacers have stumbled to an unenviable 0-5 start, amidst all these health problems.
Per ESPN Insights, Indiana has now made some dubious NBA history. The Pacers just the third club to get off to such a bad start to the season following an NBA Finals berth the prior summer. Only the 2018-19 Cleveland Cavaliers (who had lost LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency) and the 2001-02 Philadelphia 76ers have previously "achieved" that record.
Indiana is in danger of slipping to an 0-6 record against a dangerous, seasoned Warriors squad that is only missing guard De'Anthony Melton (ACL tear recovery) and two-way rookie small forward Alex Toohey (left knee injury recovery).
Per Underdog NBA, the Warriors are not intimidated by the Pacers' size. Golden State will be starting 6-foot-6 future Hall of Famer Draymond Green, 35, at center. All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry, third-year shooting guard Brandin Podziemski, All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, and young power forward Jonathan Kuminga will round out the Warriors' first five.
Underdog NBA reports that Indiana will start point guard Quenton Jackson, shooting guard Aaron Nesmith, three-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, forward Jarace Walker, and center Isaiah Jackson.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET.
