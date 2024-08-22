Indiana Pacers players who could enter free agency in 2025
The 2024 NBA offseason is all but over, and the Indiana Pacers are one team that appears to be done with significant moves. They added James Wiseman and Johnny Furphy in place of Jalen Smith and Doug McDermott while otherwise retaining their own talent from last season — though there could be one more change if Cole Swider sticks around beyond training camp.
Their attention now turns to the season, which begins on October 23. This year could provide Indiana with the final bits of clarity to build their roster around Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, two max contract stars who are under agreement with Indiana through the 2027-28 season.
That clarity will apply to their free agency decisions next summer, too. And that's important, because the Pacers could, barring trades, have several free agents in the 2025 offseason. Here is the list of players who will or could be entering free agency next summer for the blue and gold. The list is in alphabetical order.
Kendall Brown
Brown's contract is non-guaranteed for the coming season, so he may not be on Indiana's roster in 2024-25. His deal also contains a non-guaranteed team option for the 2025-26 campaign at just over $2.3 million. There are many ways he could be a free agent next season between possible waivers and a declined option.
Enrique Freeman
Freeman is signed to a one-year, two-way contract. He will be a free agent next summer, and he could be a restricted free agent if Indiana sends him a qualifying offer.
Isaiah Jackson
Isaiah Jackson is eligible for a contract extension until a few days before the upcoming season starts, so it's possible that he wouldn't be a free agent in the next offseason. in the absence of a new deal, the young big man would enter free agency at the conclusion of his rookie scale deal, which expires after 2024-25. He could be a restricted free agent next year.
Quenton Jackson
Quenton Jackson is entering his second season with the Pacers on a two-way agreement. It's a one-year deal, so he will be searching for a new contract next summer. He could be a restricted free agent in 2025.
James Johnson
The veteran forward is currently signed to a one-year contract, and his deal cannot be extended during the season. Johnson will be a free agent next offseason.
Myles Turner
Turner is entering the final season of a three-year deal that he signed in January of 2023. That contract was possible because of a renegotiation and extension, which gave Turner a fair deal at a unique time.
However, renegotiated contracts cannot be extended for three years after they are signed, which means Turner is guaranteed to be a free agent in 2025. He is up for a raise after a solid season and will certainly hope to play well in a contract year.
T.J. McConnell
McConnell is entering the final season of an agreement he inked in 2021. He is able to sign a contract extension any time between now and the start of free agency next season, so it's possible his deal doesn't expire and he isn't a free agent in nine months.
In the absence of an extension, McConnell will be on the open market again in 2025. During his last two summers as an unrestricted free agent, he signed with the Pacers.
Tristen Newton
The rookie guard from UConn is currently under contract on a one-year, two-way deal. He will be a free agent next summer and could end up being a restricted free agent.
Cole Swider
Swider is currently signed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract and will have to fight to make the Pacers 2024-25 roster. He is going to be a free agent next summer either way, but he will be looking to prove himself with his third franchise.
James Wiseman
Wiseman signed a two-year contract with the Pacers this offseason that is partially guaranteed in both seasons. The second season of the deal also contains a team option.
The four-year pro is looking to develop with the blue and gold, but there are multiple ways — via a waiver or a declined option — that he would be a free agent in 2025. If he grows in the way he hopes to, then he might not hit the open market.
Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, and Jarace Walker all have rookie scale team options that cover the 2025-26 season in their deals. In theory, they could be free agents next summer if those options were declined — but that would be a massive mistake by Indiana and should not be expected.
The Pacers will have to figure out who to keep next offseason while dealing with possible luxury tax constraints.
- How James Wiseman can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Five biggest games on the Indiana Pacers 2024-25 schedule. CLICK HERE.
- Which Indiana Pacers players could be representing their country in the 2028 Olympics? CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a point guard in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers