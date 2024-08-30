Indiana Pacers and T.J. McConnell agree to multi-year contract extension
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and guard T.J. McConnell have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension, multiple league sources shared with Pacers On SI. McConnell's agency, Priority Sports, confirmed the agreement on Friday.
McConnell, 32, just had a career year with the blue and gold. He averaged 10.2 points, a career high, and 5.5 assists per game as Indiana reached the postseason for the first time in four years. He continued his excellence in the playoffs, averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 assists per game.
"I think everybody saw his value throughout the year, over the last few years. But to see it really shine in the playoffs was something I think was a big goal for T.J., and he accomplished that this year," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said earlier in the offseason. "To have him here long term, we'd love to keep T.J. as a Pacer for life. The business part eventually comes into play for everybody, but would hate to lose that guy."
The veteran point guard improved his scoring abilities last season. He had to fight to prove he belonged in the rotation early in the campaign, but he was too good to have on the bench and became a nightly contributor quickly. Perhaps his best trait is that he allows Indiana to maintain their up-tempo style even when star guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the bench.
There were many business considerations for the Pacers and McConnell that made an extension tricky. The luxury tax in future seasons may be an obstacle for Indiana. But a contract below the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception for one of the best reserve point guards in the league is more than fair. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it's a four-year, $45 million extension.
"Phenomenal year for T.J.," Buchanan said. "I don't know what you can say more about T.J., what he has meant to this team. Beloved by his teammates, his coaches, the staff, the fans. He's what you want an Indiana Pacer to be about."
The Pacers have now addressed every major question about their offseason. They still have to figure out their final roster spot and mull a decision to extend Isaiah Jackson's contract, but their major line items are taken care of. Now, they can shift their focus to the season and next offseason, when they may have to do some financial juggling.
McConnell has been with Indiana since the 2019-20 season. He has finished in the top-11 for Sixth Man of the Year voting twice in that stretch and has averaged 8.5 points and 5.5 assists per game in the Circle City.
His new deal will run through the 2028-29 season. He will be 37 during the final year of the agreement, and assuming the reporting about the length of the deal is accurate, he will not be eligible to be traded during the 2024-25 season.
