NBA veterans Jeff Teague, Draymond Green praise Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson
On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green and former NBA guard Jeff Teague discussed Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson and what makes him so valuable.
Johnson, who re-signed with the Pacers last week on a partially guaranteed contract, is about to enter his third season with the franchise. He has been a key leader for Indiana behind the scenes, and he was previously a teammate of Teague in college.
Teague, who spent one season with the blue and gold as a player, told a story about Johnson doing a fight for money in college while the two were at Wake Forest. Johnson had Teague's back when they were with the Demon Deacons — and the Indianapolis native said he's seen Johnson knock somebody out.
The Pacers veteran forward has multiple black belts, and some people jokingly refer to him as team security or a bodyguard. He even wore a hat that said "security" to a game between Indiana and Memphis last season.
Green explained his belief that Johnson's toughness gives the Pacers more swagger. "The most feared man in the NBA," Green said of Johnson. "[Having him around] allows them to just ball."
Green, on an earlier episode of his podcast that didn't feature Teague, had more to say about the impact Johnson has on the Pacers.
"One of the most valuable players on the Indiana Pacers is a guy who does not even get in the basketball game... not really why he's there. One of the most valuable players on the Indiana Pacers is James Johnson," Green, a four-time All-Star, said. "The reason James Johnson, to me, is one of the most valuable players on the Indiana Pacers is because he is the very reason that [Tyrese Haliburton] is talking [smack] like that... 'y'all ain't going to do nothing to me, and it is what it is. What are you gonna do?'."
Johnson originally joined Indiana during training camp in 2022. Including that signing, he has inked seven contracts with the blue and gold since that date. He is vital to the team's success despite rarely playing.
"He's the exact reason [Andrew] Nembhard acts the way he acts... I know the confidence that he has on the court, the demeanor he walks around with. That's backed by something," Green said of Johnson. The former Defensive Player of the Year called Johnson and O.G. and stressed the importance of vets on any team. "They've got a vet that's well respected in the NBA. And if I'm honest, highly feared."
Johnson has appeared in 27 regular season games for the Pacers and has averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the franchise.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and guard Andrew Nembhard agree to three-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton makes Olympics debut as Team USA crushes South Sudan. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the final few restricted free agents remaining. CLICK HERE.
- Report: San Antonio Spurs registered trade interest in Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers