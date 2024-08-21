How James Wiseman can help the Indiana Pacers
James Wiseman is the Indiana Pacers most notable free agency addition this offseason. The big man and former number two overall pick joined the blue and gold after spending some time with the Detroit PIstons, and he adds to the Pacers frontcourt depth.
When Jalen Smith left the Pacers for the Chicago Bulls, Indiana needed a third big man. They grabbed Wiseman, who they hope can be another development success story in the Circle City. The Memphis product chose the Pacers largely for that reason.
"Really somewhere where I could develop. Just trying to just be the best version of myself. I mean, Indiana is a great spot for that," Wiseman told Pacers on SI of his decision to sign with the blue and gold.
The 23-year old is still looking to establish himself in the NBA, but he has a clear set of traits and skills that make him unique among his peers. If it all comes together this year, Wiseman could be a valuable reserve — Myles Turner thinks Wiseman can help the Pacers with rebounding, for example.
That's an astute observation. Wiseman is seven-feet tall, and he's fast. In tandem, those skills make him a monster on the boards. His 17.2% rebound rate would have been top-20 in the NBA last season had the big man played enough minutes to qualify for the leaderboards (and if he sustained that number in more opportunities). According to the NBA's tracking data, Wiseman grabbed over two contested rebounds per game last season.
"We've got to be a better rebounding team. We're still kind of small... We just got [James] Wiseman, so that helps a bit," Turner said.
Wiseman's list of valuable abilities go beyond the glass, though that is the headline. With his size and agility, many things are possible, and his unique touch as a left-handed player gives him an edge in the paint.
That's where the Tennessee native does most of his damage. Last season, nearly 88% of Wiseman's shot attempts were from inside of 10 feet, and over half of those were from within three feet. He loves to punish opponents around the basket.
When shooting from inside five feet, Wiseman knocked down 75% of his shots last season according to the league's tracking data. That percentage grew when looking at shots within the restricted area. Strong, tall players are tough to slow down when they get a window to shoot in the paint.
A significant portion of Wiseman's shot attempts last season were dunks. Over 43% of the big man's made shots were rim rockers last season, and they accounted for over 25% of his total shot attempts. That's an impressive ratio — and a testament to Wiseman's power.
That volume is extremely noteworthy. The NBA Champion was in the top-30 among all players in total dunks in 2023-24, but he played fewer minutes than any player in front of him on that total dunks list. Wiseman had 1,091 minutes last season — he joined Trayce Jackson-Davis and Dereck Lively II as the only players in the top-30 for dunks with under 1,300 minutes in 2023-24.
Offensively, the zoomed out picture of Wiseman's game is obvious. Get him an advantage in close, and he will make something happen. The specifics of his game have some intrigue, too, and one particular stat stands out.
Wiseman is quick for someone with his build, and he finished in the 99.2 percentile among all players in transition opportunities last season, per the NBA. In the open floor, he shot 83.8% and averaged 1.6 points per possession.
The Pacers had the third-highest transition frequency in the association last year. If they can continue to get out and run when Wiseman is on the floor, he could be a snug fit. The top-two pick in 2020 also excels statistically in a few other key offensive play types, including post ups (82.1 percentile) and putbacks (78.5 percentile). If Wiseman has a smaller man switched on to him, he needs to be found — especially when he's making quick decisions.
On defense, Wiseman's skills are a mixed bag, but his size is important when he's engaged. Should the new Pacer contest a shot, he makes it difficult for the other team to score — the NBA's defensive tracking data says that Wiseman made his opponent miss shots more often than normal on just about every shot type last season.
There are times when Wiseman doesn't even get a contest, though, and his team defense is limiting. On offense, he doesn't have much range and turns the ball over too much. He can get tunnel vision.
But a player with his size is imposing, and there are a number of ways that he can help Indiana at his best. Wiseman may have to fight for playing time, but the blueprint for his success when he hits the hardwood is dominating down low and staying engaged defensively.
- Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is finally a winner after a gold medal with Team USA. CLICK HERE.
- After a small NBA Draft slide into the second round, Indiana Pacers wing Johnny Furphy has a chip on his shoulder. CLICK HERE.
- Which Indiana Pacers players could be representing their country in the 2028 Olympics? CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a point guard in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers