Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green discusses battles between Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and Steph Curry
In an episode of the Club 520 Podcast earlier this summer, Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green praised Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard while recalling terrific duels between Nembhard and the Warriors.
Back in 2022, Nembhard — then a rookie — had his best game to date on the road against Golden State. He had 31 points and 13 assists in a victory over the Warriors, and he shot 13/21 from the field that night. To this day, that is still Nembhard's top scoring performance in a regular season game.
Green recalled the Pacers ball handler giving his team hell that night. He also remembered Nembhard's behavior during the game. "He was talking so crazy," Green shared. The former All-Star forward noted that Nembhard's shot making was getting a reaction from two-time MVP Steph Curry.
That woke something up in Curry. He remembers that night, according to Green. "Every time that guy sees you now... when he sees you, he's at you now," the Warriors forward said of Curry's thinking about Nembhard.
Nine days after Indiana's rookie had a terrific outing in Golden State, the Warriors visited Indianapolis. Curry scored 15 points in the first quarter and 38 in total — though the Pacers did win that game by six.
Curry, a 10-time All-Star who just won his first gold medal, has continued his dominance against Indiana since. When the Warriors and Pacers played in the Bay Area this past season, Curry had 25 points and 12 rebounds. When the two squads battled in Indianapolis, the superstar guard scored 42 points, including 18 in the first period.
"Blame Nembhard. Y'all going to have a hard time with us," Green said. "I don't really know how to fix the issue."
Green went on to praise Indiana's young guard, who earned a contract extension earlier in the offseason. "I love Nembhard's game... feisty," he said. The entire podcast episode, which also features commentary from former Pacers guard Jeff Teague, can be found here.
The Warriors star also discussed his affinity for veteran Indiana forward James Johnson this summer.
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA take down France for a gold medal. CLICK HERE.
- Pascal Siakam focusing on little details this offseason, agent says he's headed for a 'big year' with Pacer. CLICK HERE.
- Forward Enrique Freeman agrees to a two-way deal with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Andrew Nembhard leaves 2024 Olympics ready for takeoff with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers