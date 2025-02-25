12-Year NBA Vet Recycles Viral Cade Cunningham Quote
Cade Cunningham had a viral moment on Sunday night after the Detroit Pistons defeated the Atlanta Hawks on the road. As Cunningham was approached by his teammate, Malik Beasley, during his postgame interview, the Pistons star joked that he shouldn’t be touched because he’s “sizzling.”
NBA fans and the Pistons got a nice laugh out of Cunningham’s quote after another stellar outing by the one-time All-Star.
In 38 minutes against the Hawks, Cunningham knocked down 58 percent of his shots from the field to score 38 points. He hit a career-high seven threes. Cunningham notched a double-double by dishing out 12 assists and teased a triple-double with seven rebounds.
The Pistons traveled back home to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night to complete the back-to-back set. As the Pistons searched for their seventh win in a row, Cunningham had another standout performance, helping the Pistons secure a nine-point victory.
After the game, Detroit guard Dennis Schroder posted an Instagram story, poking fun at Cunningham’s most recent viral quote.
“Sizzzliin back to back huh,” Schroder wrote.
Cunningham checked in for 36 minutes against the Clippers. He shot 41 percent from the field and went 4-9 from beyond the arc. The star guard scored 32 points.
He almost contributed to another double-double, coming one rebound shy of the accomplishment. Cunningham also dished out seven assists and snatched three steals on the defensive end.
The Pistons were successful in finding their seventh win in a row. Now, they are gearing up for a tough matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade