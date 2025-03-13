Cade Cunningham Eyeing Detroit Pistons Legend’s Streak vs Wizards
After participating in his first NBA All-Star game, Cade Cunningham has continued to shine for the Detroit Pistons as they look to close out the 2024-2025 NBA season strong.
While Cunningham had some quiet efforts in recent weeks, he’s currently in the midst of an impressive streak, eyeing a Pistons legend’s streak of having at least 25 points and five assists in consecutive games.
via @E_Woodyard: #Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham has his 5th straight game with at least 25 Pts & 5 asts, which is the longest streak of his career and the longest streak by Pistons player since Grant Hill’s 6 straight from 1999-00.
After back-to-back games of scoring fewer than 20 points, Cunningham put together a 29-point, nine-assist effort against the Utah Jazz on March 3. The Pistons dominated the tanking team from Utah with a 28-point win.
The Pistons hit a small snag in LA and the Golden State, but not due to a lack of standout performances from Cunningham. Against the Los Angeles Clippers, Cunningham dropped 37 points on 60 percent shooting. He picked up a double-double with 10 assists.
While facing the Warriors, Cunningham scored 31 points on 59 percent shooting, along with five assists. After the Pistons came up short in those two games, Detroit closed out their road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers. In a seven-point win, Cunningham scored 28 points and dished out five assists.
Tuesday’s action against the Washington Wizards was a near triple-double outing for Cunningham. He scored 27 points and 10 assists while coming down with eight rebounds.
On Thursday night, the Pistons will host the Wizards for a rematch. During the other Pistons-Wizards matchup this season back in November, Cunningham accounted for 21 points and 10 assists. There is a chance Cunningham could match Hill’s impressive streak and even beat it out on Saturday against Oklahoma City.
