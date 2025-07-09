All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Big Man Adding New Skills During Offseason Training

Jalen Duren seen shooting threes in recent offseason workout clip.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Detroit Pistons not making any big splashes this offseason, any major improvements will come internally. As he continues to fine-tune his game behind the scenes, one member of the core is also working on adding a new weapon to his arsenal.

Since being drafted 13th overall in 2022, Jalen Duren has emerged as a promising young talent for the Pistons. His mix of size and athleticism makes him a double-double threat on a nightly basis, and an ideal partner for Cade Cunningham in the pick-and-roll. Still only 21 years old, Duren is fresh off his second straight season of averaging at least double-digit points (11.8) and rebounds (10.3) per game.

Per recent footage on social media, Duren is already hard at work preparing for his fourth season with the Pistons. In a clip that is making the rounds, the young center is seen working on expanding his game beyond the arc.

So far in his NBA career, Duren has stepped out beyond the three-point line just six times. He's yet to convert such an attempt, but based on this footage, it's something he could be looking to change in the not-so-distant future.

It goes without what it would mean for the Pistons if Duren became any sort of threat as a jump shooter. His being able to step out would only open things up more for Detroit offensively. More importantly, Duren could draw opposing big men away from the rim and create more driving lanes for Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

Still months away from training camp, only time will tell if Duren will be ready to showcase his jump shot in games in 2026.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

Home/News