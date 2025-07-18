All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Coach Gushes Over Cade Cunningham's Leadership

J.B. Bickerstaff gives high praise to Detroit Pistons star.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Last season, the biggest storyline for the Detroit Pistons was the emergence of Cade Cunningham. Not only did he grow as a player, but as an overall pillar for the franchise.

On the court, Cunningham had a career year that landed him All-Star and All-NBA honors. The former No. 1 pick has grown into one of the league's top all-around talents, averaging 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. Behind his heightened production, the Pistons were able to pull off a historic turnaround and put an end to their postseason drought.

During the Pistons' Summer League matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff joined Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas on the broadcast. When the topic of Cunningham came up, Bickerstaff dove into what makes him such an impactful leader for Detroit.

"The thing that I think is most unique and is why he is a true number one," Bickerstaff said. "Is he's a guy who can continue to get better and do more, and never have to invade your space as his teammate. He doesn't have to take the food off of your plate in order for him to get full. As good as he is as a basketball player, he's an even better person."

With an improved supporting cast around him, Cunningham proved he was capable of not only elevating himself but those around him as well. The ability to make your teammates better is a crucial element for an NBA superstar, and the Pistons guard has shown he has this quality in him. Moving forward, Cunningham will look to further cement himself as the primary building block for the Pistons as they slowly climb the ranks in the NBA.

Kevin McCormick
