Detroit Pistons’ Developmental Prospect Signs With Grizzlies
On Thursday, a developmental prospect from within the Detroit Pistons’ organization has landed a temporary promotion. The Motor City Cruise forward Lamar Stevens has signed a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Stevens has landed a 10-Day contract. He’ll get around two weeks to showcase his skillset at the main level once again.
Unlike most G League prospects, Stevens carries plenty of experience with him. Since he went undrafted in 2020 out of Penn State, Stevens landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers to start his NBA career. During his rookie season, he appeared in 40 games off the bench, averaging 13 minutes of action.
Over the next two seasons, Stevens played in over 60 games. During his third run with the Cavs, he picked up a career-high 25 starts and averaged 18 minutes on the court. Stevens’ final run with the Cavs included five points and three rebounds per game on 45 percent shooting.
Last year, Stevens started the season with the Boston Celtics. He made 19 appearances with the Cs, seeing the court for just six minutes per game. At the trade deadline, the Celtics moved Stevens to the Grizzlies for the first time. Boston sent two draft picks with Stevens to land Xavier Tillman.
Stevens finished the 2023-2024 run with 19 more appearances in Memphis. He posted his best stats, producing 12 points and five rebounds per game while seeing the court for 23 minutes per night.
Back in September, Stevens landed an opportunity to compete with the Pistons in training camp and the preseason. He was cut before the regular season started. Without getting a call from another team, Stevens opted to join the Motor City Cruise.
During the G League regular season this year, Stevens has averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists while shooting 44 percent from the field.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade