Detroit Pistons GM Cites Overlooked Factor of Internal Growth
Coming off a season where they shattered expectations, many expected the Detroit Pistons to be aggressive in the offseason. However, similar to the trade deadline, Trajan Langdon has maintained a patient approach. He continues to provide the core a chance to grow internally instead of potentially throwing off their developmental track by making a drastic move.
Langdon hasn't sat on his hands, as the Pistons have made some upgrades. That said, he's focused on improving in the margins by bringing in complementary veterans. Along with signing guard Caris LeVert in free agency, the Pistons executed a sign-and-trade for three-point specialist Duncan Robinson.
During a media availability before Summer League, Langdon opened up on the Pistons remaining patient with their roster building. He cited a key area that he feels is getting overlooked when it comes to the team's improvement. That being the return of Jaden Ivey from the leg injury he suffered on New Year's Day against the Orlando Magic.
"The one thing that gets lost in all of this is JI’s return. A lot of people are saying how are you filling these guys that are exiting," Langdon told reporters. "I think he’s going to fill a lot of those point guard roles and playmaking roles, and Caris will fill in for Dennis as well."
When the Pistons got eliminated from the playoffs, one of the common takeaways was that Cade Cunningham needed a viable scoring option beside him if Detroit is going to succeed. Before getting hurt, Ivey looked like he could be that guy. The former No. 5 pick took a big step forward under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, putting up the best numbers of his pro career. Across 30 games last season, Ivey averaged 17.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 4.0 APG.
Having an extended period to get himself right physically, Ivey should be a full-go come training camp. If he's able to maintain his level of production from last year, the Pistons could look like a much more dangerous team offensively.
