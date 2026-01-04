Detroit Pistons might not have the trade deadline fans hope for

The Detroit Pistons are doubling down on the roster they have because it has carried them to the top of the Eastern Conference as the team approaches the midway point in the season.

The Pistons could be a team to watch on the trade market over the next month, but there's reason to believe the squad will stand pat and ride with its players for the stretch run of the season. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the Pistons are confident in their team and they might decide to leave things alone during the busy trade deadline period.

"You might think the Detroit Pistons' stellar, East-leading start would convince the front office a go-for-it trade is the right move, but you'd be wrong. Detroit has professed patience and a belief in its existing core throughout the season, and that posture doesn't seem to be changing as we move into 2026," Hughes wrote.

"On some level, Detroit's posture is disappointing. Tobias Harris' expiring salary makes for a good matching tool, and Jaden Ivey is the type of second-draft prospect other teams often covet. Throw in another mid-tier salary and some picks, and the Pistons could get into the bidding for a big name.

"At the same time, Detroit's confidence in its personnel is admirable. Better still, it might be well-founded. Between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland II, the Pistons have significant upside. That's no small thing when you're already leading the conference."

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during pregame warmups before their game against the Miami Heat. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Pistons have reason for quiet trade deadline

The Pistons may decide to leave things alone at the trade deadline, but that could be a very risky move in itself. Teams are looking to chase the Pistons, and they will look to do so in any way possible at the trade deadline.

These rivals could make a deal and move up the ladder in a potential trade in front of the Pistons, so they may need a counter to help keep them moving in the right direction.

However, the Pistons need to focus on what they do best and run their own race. They can't worry about what other teams may or may not do as they try to reach their first NBA Finals since 2005. They cannot break what does not need to be fixed, so they should ride things out for the rest of the season confident with the players that are getting them to where they want to go.