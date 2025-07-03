All Pistons

Pistons Player Laughs Off Tense Moment With Duncan Robinson

Ron Holland recalled a chippy moment with his new teammate, Duncan Robinson.

Justin Grasso

Jan 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Ron Holland’s rookie season with the Detroit Pistons involved quite a few chippy moments with other players. Funny enough, one of his most notable moments came against his new teammate, Duncan Robinson.

Earlier this week, X account @the_det_times brought up the highlight of the Holland-Robinson moment from last year, finding humor in the fact that they’ll be teammates moving forward. Holland saw the post, and poked fun at the situation.

via @ron2kholland: Good i can tell him that hurt🤣

Holland and Robinson will link up as teammates soon enough.

Although the Pistons didn’t have Robinson on their radar right away, Detroit’s front office had to pull off a few surprising moves, as their attempt to retain a few of their players didn’t go as planned.

Malik Beasley’s off-court issues led the Pistons to place contract extension conversations on hold. The veteran guard was rumored to be working out a three-year deal for more than $40 million next year.

As for Dennis Schroder, he earned a notable offer from the Sacramento Kings. In addition to the financial aspect, Schroder could be in line for a starting role. Then, the forward Tim Hardaway Jr. simply didn’t gain any steam as a potential returning player in Detroit. Instead, Hardaway signed on with the Denver Nuggets.

Robinson joins the veteran Caris LeVert in helping boost the Pistons’ bench unit. While Malik Beasley’s scoring will be difficult to replace, Robinson has thrived from beyond the arc during his seven-year tenure with the Miami Heat. In 423 games, Robinson attempted seven threes per game, knocking down 39 percent of his shots from deep.

