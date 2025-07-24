Did Detroit Pistons Ace the 2025 NBA Offseason?
At this stage of the 2025 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons are most likely holding still until they see the current roster in action.
As expected, the Pistons didn’t make any blockbuster moves. Trajan Langdon has made it pretty clear that the team isn’t going to rush their timeline by investing important assets to spend big on a notable star to put alongside Cade Cunningham.
Instead, the Pistons took a similar approach to last season. After all, it worked. The Pistons went from a 14-68 bottom-feeder to a 44-38 playoff contender.
When Bleacher Report recently graded the Pistons’ offseason performance, there wasn’t a suggestion that Detroit had aced their roster-building. With a “C” grade, they landed an average score. However, nothing negative could really be said.
“Caris LeVert will be a perfectly solid signing. He can do some secondary playmaking next to Cade Cunningham while also taking on a larger scoring role for the second unit,” BR wrote about Detroit’s first signing of free agency.
“Duncan Robinson is still a premium shooter on a team-friendly deal,” BR added regarding the other big addition. “Maybe $16.8 million is a little rich for 2025-26, but only $2 million of a possible $31 million is guaranteed on the next two years of Robinson's deal.”
It’s safe to say the Pistons’ offseason didn’t go according to plan. Tim Hardaway Jr, Malik Beasley, and Dennis Schroder were all hitting the market. There was a high level of interest in bringing back at least two out of the three. It seemed Hardaway was bound to be the odd man out, and he packed up to join the Denver Nuggets.
While Schroder expressed interest in returning, he landed a better gig with the Sacramento Kings. Schroder will get an opportunity to start next season, while getting paid plenty for the next few seasons. Malik Beasley was in discussions on a multi-year deal with the Pistons, but a gambling investigation put his career on pause this summer.
The Pistons made a quick pivot to Robinson and LeVert. In a way, they are confident that the combination could fill the voids that the Pistons’ few parting free agents have left.
It might not have been a standout offseason, but sometimes under-the-radar is exactly what a team needs to stay grounded.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract
Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons