Mavericks Make Anthony Davis Decision Ahead of Pistons Matchup
Later this week, the Detroit Pistons are going to pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks. While the Western Conference squad has had a lot of issues since making their shocking blockbuster trade to send out Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, the Mavs hope to see the latter player back in action sometime soon.
On Monday, the Mavericks announced that Davis had been assigned to their NBA G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. He’ll practice with the team to begin ramping up for a potential return to Dallas’ lineup.
via @MavsPR: The Mavericks have assigned Jaden Hardy and Anthony Davis to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League.
When Davis was traded to Dallas back in February, he was already battling an injury. It took three matchups to pass by before he officially suited up to make his Mavericks debut.
On February 8, Davis faced the Houston Rockets and checked in for nearly 31 minutes. It was a great debut, as he shot 10-18 from the field and 4-6 from the free throw line to score 26 points. Davis also had 16 rebounds and nearly secured a triple-double by racking up seven assists.
Unfortunately, Davis was injured during the matchup. Since his Mavs debut, he hasn’t seen the court. Recently, Davis surpassed the one-month mark since he last played.
It’s unclear what the targeted timeline for return is for Davis, but the Pistons and the Mavericks will battle it out on Friday night. If all goes well at the beginning of the week for Davis, there could be a chance he’ll re-enter the Mavs’ lineup.
