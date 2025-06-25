NBA Draft Prediction Suggests 5 Players To Watch For Pistons
When it comes to the NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons don’t have any major involvement in 2025. Once they clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs, their first-round pick was set to go to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Heading into NBA Draft, the Pistons hold just the 37th overall pick. Barring any changes, the Pistons won’t go on the clock until Thursday.
Recently, HoopsHype made a list of predictions for the top-five potential picks for each team’s selection. For the Pistons’ 37th slot, they are projected to potentially look at three forwards, one center, and one shooting guard.
The top prospect is Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier, with his odds set at 30.6%.
Lanier enters the NBA Draft after playing five seasons in the NCAA. Four of those runs were spent at North Florida. During Lanier’s final year at Tennessee, he started 38 games. The guard averaged 20 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from three.
The second prospect is Yanic Niederhauser, who holds 15.3% odds to land with the Pistons at 37. Niederhauser spent two seasons in the MAC Conference with Northen Illinois. He went to Penn State for his third and final season. In 29 games, Niederhauser scored 13 points per game, shooing 61 percent from the field. He averaged six rebounds per game, and led the Big Ten Conference in blocks per game, posting 2.3 on average.
Johni Broome has been a popular link for the Pistons. The big man comes out of Auburn with 13.2% odds to land with the Pistons. In 168 NCAA games, Broome averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds. During the pre-draft process, Broome reportedly visited with the Pistons.
Adou Thiero and Alex Toohey are the two small forwards with the lowest odds on the list. Thiero (12.7%) enters the NBA coming out of Kansas. He posted averages of 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 games.
As for Toohey, he enters the league out of Sydney. With 11.8% odds, Toohey is low, mainly due to the fact that he is projected to be selected higher. In this case, his highest-projected slot is at 35, with the Philadelphia 76ers.