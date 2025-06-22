All Pistons

NBA Veteran Makes Contract Decision To Stick With Pistons Rival

The Milwaukee Bucks will be keeping one of their longtime veterans in the mix.

Justin Grasso

Jan 20, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Detroit Pistons rival found out that one of their guards plans to make a return for the 2025-2026 NBA season. The Milwaukee Bucks have the veteran Pat Connaughton back for the year.

On Saturday, Connaughton decided to pick up his player option. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Connaughton is now slated to make $9.4 million during the upcoming season.

The Bucks will surely need help in the backcourt, since their most notable guard, Damian Lillard, suffered a major injury, which could keep him off the court for most, if not all, of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Connaughton has been with the Bucks since 2018-2019. After a three-year run with the Portland Trail Blazers, Connaughton signed with the Bucks in free agency. He appeared in 61 games during his first run with the Bucks. As a reserve, Connaughton averaged seven points while knocking down 33 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

At this point, Connaughton has seven seasons under his belt with the Bucks. He’s appeared in nearly 450 games. The veteran guard has averaged seven points per outing, hitting on 36 percent of his threes and 44 percent of his shots from the field.

Being that the 32-year-old is entering a contract year, Connaughton could be viewed as a potential trade piece if the Bucks begin to make a handful of re-tooling moves during what could be a gap year.

Beyond Connaughton, the Bucks have the top player to keep an eye on this summer, as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future was in question for a moment. After Milwaukee dropped out of the first round during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Antetokounmpo was gaining steam as a potential trade candidate.

At this point, the Bucks are expected to keep the Greek Freak. However, the Pistons will be keeping a close eye on the situation out in Milwaukee, as their rival could face some major decisions to make, depending on how the 2025-2026 NBA season plays out.

Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI

NBA Draft Expert Predicts Pistons Will Bet on International Prospect

NBA Insider Revealed Important Update on Pistons-Mavs Game

Radio Host Pressures Pistons to Make Big Move After Magic’s Trade

Pistons Learn Startling Cost of a Cade Cunningham Co-Star

NBA Prediction Suggests Pistons Will Fail to Land Strong Target

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News