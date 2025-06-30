Should Pistons Keep Tabs on Eastern Conference Sharpshooter?
Since taking over the Detroit Pistons front office, Trajan Langdon has put an emphasis on surrounding the young core with reliable outside shooting. As he gears up for his second offseason with the franchise, it's something he should continue to prioritize when rounding out the supporting cast.
With the Pistons' core having multiple non-shooters, bringing in the right complementary role players is essential. We saw last year how much the offense benefited from having reliable shooters on the perimeter. Adding more should only help further elevate Cade Cunningham and the rest of the young standouts on the roster.
Ahead of free agency officially beginning on Monday, another three-point specialist is set to hit the open market. Shams Charania reported Sunday that Duncan Robinson is declining his option to become a free agent. While he cited a possible return to Miami, he also noted the veteran guard could land elsewhere if the right deal comes along.
Aside from a down year in 2022, Robinson has been a rather reliable role player for the Heat since joining the franchise back in 2018. Last season, he averaged 11.0 PPG off the bench while shooting just under 40% from deep on high volume.
With his skill set, Robinson is someone who could quickly come in and thrive on the Pistons. He is an efficient three-point shooter and is good at moving without the ball. Playing off a playmaker like Cunningham would result in endless open looks for Robinson, and he is more than capable of making defenses pay for sagging off him.
Depending on what price point Robinson is looking for in free agency, this is an avenue worth navigating for the Pistons. Even more so now that Malik Beasley's future in the league is hazy at the moment. Detroit might need to pivot from the veteran guard depending on what happens with his investigation, and Robinson could be a suitable replacement.
Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Add Nebraska Star After NBA Draft
Pistons Linked to Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Free Agency