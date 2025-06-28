Detroit Pistons Adding Nebraska Basketball Star After NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is in the rearview, and the Detroit Pistons ended up leaving the two-day event with just one selection. Shortly after, it was revealed that the Pistons plan to bring on Nebraska basketball star, Brice Williams, in some capacity.
Williams is a 6’7” wing who was born in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 23-year-old started his college career at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.
For three seasons, Williams came off the bench for all but 27 of the 88 games he played. Williams posted averages of nine points and four rebounds. He shot 47 percent from the field, and 40 percent from three on 2.8 threes per game.
Following his three-year run at Charlotte, Williams went on to appear in two seasons at Nebraska, where he became a full-time starter for the Cornhuskers.
Brice Williams NBA Draft Profile
“Williams is a 6-foot-7 shooting guard who’s crafty in the paint and will stress defenses in transition. He’s adept at navigating screens and in catch-and-shoot situations, plus he has a high release point on his jumper, which allows him to get quality looks even when the defense is in a solid position. Williams isn’t a natural playmaker but will make the highlight pass to an open teammate when defenses collapse. Defensively, Williams has the size and length to be a solid wing defender but will have to fill out his frame to guard the NBA’s best scorers.” via NBA.com
Williams Will Join the Pistons at Summer League
In two seasons at Nebraska, Williams averaged 32 minutes on the court. He shot 46 percent from the field and knocked down threes at a 38 percent clip, on 4.5 attempts per game. Williams posted averages of 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
Williams is set to join the Pistons for Summer League action in Las Vegas next month. He’ll link with Detroit’s second-round selection, Chaz Lanier, out of Tennessee.
Despite not having a first-round pick this season, the Pistons still believe they found a potential contributor on the main roster in Lanier. His journey to cracking a spot in the rotation begins at the Summer League, where a lot of rookies will be looking to win training camp invites.
