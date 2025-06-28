Detroit Pistons Adding Nebraska Basketball Star After NBA Draft

Brice Williams will begin his pro career on the Detroit Pistons, per source.



The former Nebraska star was First-Team All-Big Ten, averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 38.5% from 3 in college.



Full tracker: https://t.co/52vZfSWWmh pic.twitter.com/H2wdtwvEY7