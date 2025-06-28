NBA Insider Links Detroit Pistons To New Free Agent Target
With free agency approaching, the Detroit Pistons have some big decisions to make. The team will see three key players’ contracts expire, giving them an opportunity to hit the open market. The expectation is that Malik Beasley will be the top priority, while Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr. remain of interest.
But the Pistons aren’t totally zeroed in on running it back, according to 'The Stein Line'. Lately, there have been a handful of notable free agents linked to Detroit. Over the past few weeks, the Pistons have been linked to three players with a lot of the same characteristics on the court.
On Saturday, a fourth player of interest has been added to the rumor mill, and it’s not a floor-spacing froncourt player. Instead, it’s Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Alexander-Walker appeared in 82 games. Coming off the bench for 25 minutes per game, Alexander-Walker averaged nine points per game while shooting 38 percent from deep. He’s been a productive two-way player for the Timberwolves since landing in Minnesota during the 2022-2023 NBA season.
Prior to his run with the Timberwolves, Alexander-Walker started his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. After being initially drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft, he was officially traded on July 6, 2019.
He spent two full seasons with the Pelicans and was traded to the Utah Jazz halfway through his third year. In three seasons with the Timberwolves, Alexander-Walker has averaged eight points while shooting 38 percent from three. He carries 36 playoff games of experience with him.
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Alexander-Walker is expected to have a handful of suitors competing in his market, listing the LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Orlando Magic as possible destinations for him.
