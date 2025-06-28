All Pistons

NBA Insider Links Detroit Pistons To New Free Agent Target

Could the Detroit Pistons pursue Nickeil Alexander-Walker?

Justin Grasso

Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) dribbles the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) dribbles the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

With free agency approaching, the Detroit Pistons have some big decisions to make. The team will see three key players’ contracts expire, giving them an opportunity to hit the open market. The expectation is that Malik Beasley will be the top priority, while Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr. remain of interest.

But the Pistons aren’t totally zeroed in on running it back, according to 'The Stein Line'. Lately, there have been a handful of notable free agents linked to Detroit. Over the past few weeks, the Pistons have been linked to three players with a lot of the same characteristics on the court.

On Saturday, a fourth player of interest has been added to the rumor mill, and it’s not a floor-spacing froncourt player. Instead, it’s Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Nickeil Alexander-Walke
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Alexander-Walker appeared in 82 games. Coming off the bench for 25 minutes per game, Alexander-Walker averaged nine points per game while shooting 38 percent from deep. He’s been a productive two-way player for the Timberwolves since landing in Minnesota during the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Prior to his run with the Timberwolves, Alexander-Walker started his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. After being initially drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft, he was officially traded on July 6, 2019.

He spent two full seasons with the Pelicans and was traded to the Utah Jazz halfway through his third year. In three seasons with the Timberwolves, Alexander-Walker has averaged eight points while shooting 38 percent from three. He carries 36 playoff games of experience with him.

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Alexander-Walker is expected to have a handful of suitors competing in his market, listing the LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Orlando Magic as possible destinations for him.

Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI

NBA Insider Revealed Important Update on Pistons-Mavs Game

Radio Host Pressures Pistons to Make Big Move After Magic’s Trade

Pistons Learn Startling Cost of a Cade Cunningham Co-Star

NBA Prediction Suggests Pistons Will Fail to Land Strong Target

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News