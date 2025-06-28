Detroit Pistons Target Lands Powerful Offer From Timberwolves
As free agency approaches, the Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in pursuing a floor-spacing frontcourt player. Recently, three names have been linked to Trajan Langdon’s team. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid was one of them.
At this point, you can cross Reid off the list for the Pistons. The veteran is set to make a return to Minnesota for next season and beyond.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Reid intends to sign a five-year deal, worth $125 million. The final season of the contract is expected to be a player option.
This offseason, Reid had a player option looming. While he wasn’t guaranteed to opt out, it was becoming increasingly clear he would earn a notable offer from the Timberwolves to stick around.
Although the Pistons had an interest in Reid, landing his services was always a long-shot scenario for Detroit. If the Pistons are interested in acquiring a player on a pricey deal, they might have to do it through a sign-and-trade. In this case, Reid is sticking around where he’s been at.
Since 2019, Reid has been a member of the Timberwolves. Although he’s come off the bench for all but 74 of his 406 matchups, the veteran has played a critical role, averaging 21 minutes of action. Last year, Reid had a career-best season with averages of 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists.
Detroit’s big-name list of targets doesn’t get tossed out after Reid gets crossed out. According to The Stein Line, Indiana’s Myles Turner and Memphis’ Santi Aldama are two players worth keeping an eye on. Similar to Reid, both targets are expected to land notable offers from their current clubs. So far, negotiations are ongoing, leaving the door open for the time being.
