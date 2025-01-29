Tobias Harris or Brandon Ingram? NBA Analysts Weigh In for Pistons
How is the second Tobias Harris experience going for the Detroit Pistons this season?
The general box stats will tell you a disappointing story. Considering Harris built his reputation on being an accurate three-point shooter who has averaged over 15 points since leaving Detroit in 2018, his first 44 games back in Detroit don’t stand out for a good reason on paper.
At this stage in the season, Harris’ three-point attempts are down to 3.9 after he averaged 4.4 with the Philadelphia 76ers just a season ago. As far as efficiency goes, Harris has knocked down just 34 percent of his threes, another season of regression in that department after he dropped from 38 percent to 35 percent over the past two years.
In total, Harris is averaging 12.6 points per game with the Pistons this season. Just last year, he averaged 17.2 points per game on a 76ers team, where he was often the third or fourth offensive scoring option.
Some might look at Harris’ averages, combined with his pricey short-term contract, and believe that a move for a player like New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram might be a better option this season.
However, you can’t count on folks from The Bill Simmons Podcast to agree that’s an avenue worth exploring.
“Would you rather have [Brandon] Ingram for one year or Tobias Harris for two?” Bill Simmons asked Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor.
“I’m liking it with Tobias Harris. I don’t think I’d want to screw up that chemistry right now,” O’Connor answered.
Simmons followed up by agreeing with O’Connor’s sentiment.
Similar to Harris’s time spent with the Sixers, the dollar signs that get paid out leave a lot to be desired. Still, Harris’ stint in Michigan hasn’t been a total flop.
At this stage in his career, Harris brings a little bit of everything. He might not be a high-volume scorer, but he brings value in the rebounding department and is much more improved as a defender.
One stat that stands out for Harris is the efficiency differential, which factors team offense and defense when a player is on and off the floor. For players on the Pistons who logged over 1,000 minutes this season, Harris places just behind the thriving Malik Beasley with a plus-8.9 differential.
Cade Cunningham places behind Harris at plus-7.4
There’s no doubt that Brandon Ingram is one of the top players on the trade market, and will be a hot commodity in the free agency market, but the Pistons aren’t in a position where they have to feel pressure to make a big swing in February.
Sitting in eighth place with a 23-23 record, Detroit has already exceeded expectations. While there are certain areas that can be upgraded, the Pistons are in a position where they can patiently wait until free agency to begin considering bigger moves to acquire an Ingram-caliber player.
For now, it might be wise to keep the ball rolling with who is on board while sticking to smaller moves if necessary.
