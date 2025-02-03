Trae Young’s Official Playing Status for Hawks-Pistons
Coming off of an early matchup at home on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court Monday night to host the Atlanta Hawks.
Heading into the game, the Hawks listed their star guard, Trae Young, on the injury report. As Young is dealing with right Achilles Tendinitis, Atlanta added some caution to his status. However, he was only downgraded to probable.
The chances of Young playing still remained favorable for the Hawks.
As expected, Young won’t be missing Monday’s outing between the Pistons and the Hawks.
The star guard will take the court for the fourth straight game. The last time Young missed action for Atlanta was on January 27, when they paid a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, the Hawks were in the midst of a four-game losing streak. It extended to five after the Timberwolves defeat.
At this point, the Hawks are still looking to climb out of that slump. Atlanta currently has the longest active losing streak in the Eastern Conference, with eight losses in a row. They’ve slipped past the Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings. Sitting in ninth place, the Hawks hold a 22-27 record.
Monday’s action will be the third meeting between the Hawks and the Pistons this year. Their first matchup occurred in Detroit on November 8. At the time, Trae Young put up 35 points and 13 assists in what became a tight loss for the Hawks.
Just a couple of weeks back, the Hawks hosted the Pistons for the first time this year, and they failed to find success again. Checking in for 40 minutes, Young made just 39 percent of his shots from the field. He scored 13 points and dished out nine assists. The Pistons snagged a 10-point victory.
The Pistons and the Hawks will tip at 7 PM ET on Monday.
