Spurs Rookie Named 'Biggest Steal' Among NBA Executives
The San Antonio Spurs are widely regarded as having one of the best futures in the NBA. It seems like their dominance in the league could return with their drafting of talent over the last few years.
The hype around the Spurs is not just due to Victor Wembanyama, although he is the face of the franchise. They're also revered for drafting a promising supporting cast, most notably this year. San Antonio had two lottery picks in June, selecting Dylan Harper (No. 2) and Carter Bryant (No. 14).
While Harper has an immense amount of hype, Bryant certainly hasn't been overlooked. The 6-foot-8 has the potential to be an elite two-way player, displaying high-level defense and great shooting at Arizona last season.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo recently published an article after polling league executives on this year's class. When asking them who the biggest steal of the draft was, Bryant received five of 20 votes, leading the rookies over college standouts such as Walter Clayton Jr., Danny Wolf, and Khaman Maluach.
"'[Bryant] will turn into an impact wing defender that can make 3s and be a part of their core,' one Eastern Conference scout said. 'We'll look back in several years while the Spurs are winning big, and people will mention them drafting Castle at 4 [in 2024] and Bryant at 14 to pair defensively with Victor as [draft] steals.'"
Bryant had an impressive NBA 2K26 Summer League, averaging seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks per game. He showcased his best offense in the Spurs' final game, putting up 16 points while knocking down four three-pointers on six attempts.
The 19-year-old could have been selected earlier the draft, and combined with his Summer League outings, executives could be correct in stating that he will end up being the draft's biggest steal.
