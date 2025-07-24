NBA Scout Makes Audacious De'Aaron Fox Trade Statement
SAN ANTONIO — When an All-NBA-caliber point guard, still in his prime, is described as expendable, the team he's on is either in a miraculous situation, or it's the dead of the offseason.
The San Antonio Spurs? The latter applies. But their situation isn't bad, either.
In a recent ESPN story, several league scouts and executives were asked to opine about the 2025 NBA Draft class after a week of Summer League games. A few superlatives were handed out, including one to Spurs rookie Carter Bryant — the "steal" of the draft. Bold claims were made, too.
Perhaps only under the watchful eye of anonymity.
"(Dylan Harper) has some (Manu) Ginóbili to his offensive game," one Western Conference scout said. "If (his) 3-point shot ever becomes a true weapon, he makes Fox expendable and gives San Antonio a nice trade asset."
Harper has cited a sit-down with the former Spurs legend numerous times since he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick, and if it wasn't apparent before, his ability to drive to the rim with decelarating steps mirrors that of Ginóbili.
But even if Harper does end up following a similar path as Ginóbili, the idea that he would displace Fox — especially within the first few seasons of his career — is outlandish.
San Antonio made the intentional decision to trade for Fox to facilitate a pairing between him and Victor Wembanyama. Granted, it wasn't aware of its impending lottery fortune, but drafting Harper second overall instead of searching for a better fit was proof of its plan to incorporate all three of him, Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle into its game plan.
It wasn't the genesis of an escape plan from Fox.
Related Articles
Mailbag: Who's in Starting Lineup? Wembanyama, Offseason, More
Biggest Key for Summer Spurs in Vegas? Starters 'Showing Up'