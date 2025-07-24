Ex-Lakers, Spurs Guard Signs With International Team
The European basketball landscape is filled with ex-NBA players looking to continue their basketball journey, and a former first-round pick is reportedly joining the mix.
NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Maccabi Tel Aviv, a powerhouse basketball club in Israel, is signing seven-year NBA veteran Lonnie Walker IV to a lucrative contract, as the former San Antonio Spurs' first-round pick makes the jump overseas for the second time in his career.
Via Marc Stein: "Lonnie Walker IV is signing with @EuroLeague power Maccabi Tel Aviv, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells @TheSteinLine.
Walker, who finished last season with the Sixers, has an NBA buyout clause until Aug. 1 and will be one of Europe’s highest-paid players."
Walker IV, 26, spent the first four years of his career in San Antonio after the franchise drafted him 18th overall in 2018. Walker's best season came in his 2021-22 campaign, when he averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in his final season with the Spurs.
After his time with the Spurs, Walker joined the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, where he had a 56-game, one-year tenure. Walker would move on to play for the Brooklyn Nets before joining EuroLeague team Zalgiris, but ultimately made his return to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Walker joins a few other former NBA players on Maccabi Tel Aviv, including former Indiana Pacers forwards Oshae Brissett and TJ Leaf. Walker will get a great opportunity with one of the best teams in Europe, while becoming one of the highest-paid players in international basketball.