Suns vs Hawks Live Updates: Phoenix Leads Atlanta After First Quarter

Welcome to our live coverage of the Phoenix Suns' Friday night road test against the Atlanta Hawks! Follow along below for updates throughout the night as Devin Booker is in search of his first win in Atlanta:

Pre-Game Reading

The Suns haven't won in Atlanta since 2014, though Phoenix appears to be well set up to do so. The Suns have a 55% chance to win against the Hawks, according to ESPN's analytics.

Jalen Green is back in the Suns' lineup and ready to roll following his return from a hamstring strain that's kept him sidelined for nearly every game this season. After scoring 12 points in 20 minutes coming off the bench, we'll see how Green responds to his second game healthy.

READ: Preview of Tonight's Suns vs Hawks Matchup

This will be the last of a six-game road trip for Phoenix before the return back to the friendly walls of Mortgage Matchup Center, though head coach Jordan Ott says this trip has been beneficial for the Suns.

"I just think we just continue to get better. Even when it doesn't feel great, we find ways to win. We're implementing a big piece on the fly here and I thought even though the end of the game didn't feel great, but we'll learn from that," Ott added after their win over the 76ers earlier this week.

The Suns' defense will have to be up to task tonight, as the Hawks lead the NBA in assists per night with 31. Atlanta's also top five in team categories such as steals (9.5) and total three-pointers made (669).

READ: Suns Have Known Trade Interest in NBA All-Star

Phoenix is third in steals per night at 10.2 and are a top-five team in terms of points allowed at 111.8 per game.

As mentioned above, Devin Booker's in hopes of snagging his first win in Atlanta, as the Suns haven't beat the Hawks on the road since March of 2014.

“It’s the last one to mark off the list,” Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic). “I’ve been in the NBA too long to not have a win in every arena. Definitely one I’ve had highlighted. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Opening tip tonight between the Suns and Hawks is set for 5:30 PM MST at State Farm Arena.

Latest Phoenix Suns News