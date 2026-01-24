Suns Again Without Jalen Green in Starting Lineup vs Hawks

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to finish their six-game road trip out East with a win, though a tough Atlanta Hawks team stands as the final stop before they can pack their bags and head home.

The Suns are 3-2 on this road trip and 27-17 overall as we cross the halfway point of the NBA season.

The Hawks themselves are 21-25 with just one win in their last five outings.

Here's Jordan Ott's starting lineup tonight:

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Hawks

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott watches guard Devin Booker (1) against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for just past 5:30 PM MST.

READ: Suns Have Trade Interest in All-Star Center

The talk of the town has been Jalen Green's return to action, as he was finally cleared for on-court play earlier this week.

However, Green came off the bench for the first time ever (he says) as Ott wanted to monitor his minutes and conditioning. He finished with 12 points in 20 minutes with two rebounds and three assists last time out.

"I felt solid. Minute restriction. It's hard to get a rhythm a little bit, but just trying to work my way back," Green added after the game.

"Hopefully I get back all the way where there's no minute restriction and I'm just flowing. I felt good though, overall."

That again is the case tonight for Green.

Phoenix has typically been cautious with how they treat injuries, so their initial handling of Green's return isn't surprising — especially when you consider Green's suffered multiple setbacks with his hamstring injury.

Phoenix only featured Jordan Goodwin on their injury report, who is marked as available once again due to a jaw sprain. Out for the Hawks are all of N'Faly Dante (torn ACL), Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles) and Zaccharie Risacher (left knee contusion).

READ: Suns Fans Will Love Latest Addition to Value Menu

The Suns won't have easy sledding tonight, as the Hawks are a team that ranks top five in team stats such as three-pointers made, offensive assists and defensive steals.

Phoenix hasn't won in Atlanta since March of 2014... before Devin Booker was even on the roster.

“It’s the last one to mark off the list,” Booker said to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. “I’ve been in the NBA too long to not have a win in every arena. Definitely one I’ve had highlighted. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Latest Phoenix Suns News