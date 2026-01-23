Suns Reportedly Have 'Known' Trade Interest in All-Star Center

The Phoenix Suns don't feel particularly inclined to make a move ahead of the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Nor should they.

The Suns are 27-17 with the West's fifth seed currently in their pocket. Phoenix has surprised even the most optimistic of analysts in their start to the first half of the regular season, and with Jalen Green just now integrating himself back in the lineup, the Suns won't feel compelled to make some magic at the deadline.

However, that doesn't mean the Suns will remain completely quiet — and the latest trade buzz surrounding Phoenix includes a three-time NBA All-Star center.

Suns Showing Interest in Kings Center Domantas Sabonis, Per Reports

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

From The Athletic's Domantas Sabonis:

"Meanwhile, big man Domantas Sabonis is still worth monitoring in the weeks ahead. When Toronto rolled through town on Wednesday, it wasn’t all that hard to imagine him putting on a Raptors jersey sometime soon. While Washington, Phoenix and Chicago are known to have had some interest in Sabonis, league sources confirmed reports that Toronto is a legitimate possibility as we approach the deadline."

The Suns also have interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, which you can read more about here .

This isn't the first time Phoenix has been linked with Sabonis, as an initial report from The Athletic surfaced back in December of the Suns' rumored interest in the big man, which was described as significant.

Sabonis has played just 14 games this season due to a meniscus injury. Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and six assists per night.

Would Suns Actually Make a Move?

Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) smiles as he jokes around with teammates before playing against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This entire discussion feels predicated on the status of Suns center Mark Williams. Entering 2025-26, his health was a massive question mark yet Phoenix was confident they had a plan for him.

Thus far, that's turned out to be true. Not only has Williams been healthy this year, he's played a big part in helping fortify the Suns' presence down low.

READ: Suns Trade Deadline Plans Are Crystal Clear

He's not quite the jack-of-all-trades Sabonis is, though Williams has meshed into a big part of Jordan Ott's plan in Phoenix.

For a Suns team currently rolling with little reason to disrupt chemistry and rhythm, that's important.

Sabonis is an uber talented player, no doubt. He fills the box score for a reason and could make a fun addition for any team at the trade deadline.

It probably just won't be Phoenix.

Latest Phoenix Suns News