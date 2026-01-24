Devin Booker Leaves Injured in Suns vs Hawks

Things have gone from bad to potentially even worse for the Phoenix Suns in terms of injuries against the Atlanta Hawks.

Earlier in the night, Jalen Green re-injured his hamstring and was ruled out of action moving forward.

Now, Devin Booker is heading to the locker room with what appeared to be a right ankle injury.

Booker, with five seconds left in the third quarter, unfortunately misstepped on a Hawks player and went down. He was down in obvious pain for a few seconds before being helped up. Booker hobbled to the locker room under his own power.

There's been no official injury update from the Suns as of the start of the fourth quarter.

Booker finished the third quarter with 31 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Suns will now look to Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie with Booker/Green currently sidelined. Phoenix leads 91-84 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Booker, who hadn't won a road game in Atlanta since entering the league, said he was excited to cross that off the list tonight.

“It’s the last one to mark off the list,” Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic). “I’ve been in the NBA too long to not have a win in every arena. Definitely one I’ve had highlighted. So I’m looking forward to it.”

Booker's averaged 25.3 points, four rebounds and 6.3 assists per night this season. He was not initially voted as an All-Star and could miss festivities altogether.

“It’s fan voting,” Booker said on Jan. 13 (h/t Duane Rankin). “There are some super-big-market teams. There are guys from different countries that have a whole country behind them. I kind of understand the process, but am I playing better than a lot of guys? For sure, but that’s not the setup.”

He also added, “I’ve also not got in on coach’s vote, too. We’ll see. We just worry about taking care of wins. We’re in a good spot right now. Everybody sees the standings where a bad week or a good week for anybody can change a lot. We’re taking it one game at a time. We’ve got all East teams till February. We’re going to handle business over there."

The Suns are currently 27-17 with a 3-2 record on their road trip. After tonight's game in Atlanta, Phoenix will return home for a Sunday matchup back at Morgage Matchup Center against the Miami Heat.