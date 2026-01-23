Preview: Suns Look to Snap Odd Losing Streak vs Hawks

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns conclude their six-game road trip tonight against the Atlanta Hawks looking to do something they haven't done since March 2014 - win a game in Atlanta.

This unprecedented 11-game road losing streak spans from even before Devin Booker's time in the NBA, as he is 0-8 in his career on the road against the Hawks.

“It’s the last one to mark off the list. I’ve been in the NBA too long to not have a win in every arena," Booker said of today's matchup (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. "Definitely one I’ve had highlighted. So I’m looking forward to it.”

The Suns, who actually lead the all-time head-to-head record 77-64 over the Hawks, last defeated Atlanta 102-95 on March 24, 2014 when current head coach Jordan Ott was a video coordinator with the Hawks under last season's Suns coach Mike Budenholzer.

Current Suns assistant coach DeMarre Carroll started and played 37 minutes in this matchup, recording 19 points and four rebounds.

Phoenix was led by Eric Bledsoe's 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Looking Ahead To Tonight's Matchup

Tonight will be a great opportunity for the Suns to finally snap this road losing streak, especially with Booker extra motivated.

Phoenix has won three games in a row heading into the game, while the Hawks just snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday.

The Suns have no players listed on their injury report after Jalen Green finally made his return to the court in Tuesday's victory over the 76ers following a 33-game absence due to a right hamstring strain.

Atlanta will be missing two key players due to injury - Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) and last season's No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher (left knee bone contusion).

Phoenix has been one of the biggest surprise teams in the NBA and is currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 27-17 record.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are in the midst of starting a new era after trading away Trae Young earlier this month and have faced some struggles since a strong start to the year.

The Hawks sit at 21-25 on the season and are only 7-13 at home, while Phoenix is 13-12 on the road.

Atlanta did defeat the Suns earlier this season 124-122 on Nov. 16 after coming back from down 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The Suns are favored by 3.5 points tonight and ESPN's matchup predictor gives Phoenix a 55.7% chance of winning.

Tonight's matchup is scheduled to tip off shortly after 5:30 p.m. MST.

